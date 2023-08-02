Danab command ends ceasefire, warns against undermining Puntland elections

Puntland’s Danab Command has announced that traditional elders in Puntland failed to reach decisions on the security situation and the existence of Puntland.

In a statement, the Command, in opposition to the Puntland State leadership, declared that the unilateral ceasefire, which they announced weeks ago, has officially ended. It further threatened to respond to any action taken by Puntland President Said Deni, accusing him of preparing to extend his term.

The anti-regional government forces warned Puntland’s political organizations, urging them not to take any actions that may undermine the scheduled Puntland elections in January 2024.

The Command’s actions came one day after the Transitional Puntland Electoral Commission announced the names of eight political organizations officially recognized as political parties for the upcoming regional election.

The Election Commission stated on Monday that it had approved these parties and would soon grant them recognition certificates in accordance with the changes made to the Puntland constitution last week. Last week, the Parliament of the Puntland Regional State amended certain provisions of the previous constitution regarding the recognition of political parties, despite opposition groups opposing the amendments.

The Danab Command’s announcement has caused concern among residents of the region, who fear that the situation could escalate into violence.

The Command’s opposition to the Puntland State leadership has created a tense political environment in the region, with many observers calling for dialogue and peaceful resolution of the issues at hand.

The Puntland State leadership has not yet responded to the Danab Command’s announcement, but has called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure a peaceful and transparent election process. The government has also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during the election period.

The international community has called for calm and urged all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue in order to resolve the current impasse.

The coming months will be crucial for Puntland and its people, as they prepare for the upcoming elections and work towards securing a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

