One person killed in suspected Al-Shabaab militant attack in Lamu County

Early Tuesday morning, a vehicle traveling on the Lamu-Garsen road in Lamu County, Kenya, was attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

The victims included Hindi Member of Country Assembly (MCA) Kariuki Njaaga, according to police reports.

The Special Operations Group of the Kenyan security forces responded to the incident and rescued the injured victims, who were taken to Witu Level 4 Hospital for treatment.

The security team is currently pursuing the attackers, who fled the scene.

The attack has caused concern among residents of the area, who fear for their safety. The Lamu-Garsen road is known to be a hotspot for Al-Shabaab attacks, and the incident has highlighted the need for better security measures to be put in place.

As a result of the attack, several vehicles and buses heading to Mombasa were stopped at Witu area, causing significant disruption to travel plans.

Al-Shabaab is a militant group based in Somalia that has carried out numerous attacks in Kenya in recent years, targeting civilians and security forces. The group has been responsible for several high-profile attacks, including the Westgate shopping mall attack in Nairobi in 2013, which resulted in the deaths of 67 people.

The Kenyan government has been working to combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, and has increased security measures in the affected areas in an effort to prevent further attacks. However, the group continues to carry out attacks, highlighting the ongoing challenge of countering terrorism in the region.

