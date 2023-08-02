PM Hamza inspects TurkSom military academy, praises contributions to Somalia’s security

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre visited the TurkSom Military Academy in Mogadishu, where he inspected officers and non-commissioned officers from the Gorgor Brigade who are currently undergoing training.

Speaking to the trainees and their instructors, the Prime Minister praised the contributions of the military academy to Somalia’s security and noted the significant improvements made by officers and soldiers trained at TurkSom.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Turkish-Som military academy has produced a fighting force and officers who have made significant security changes in the country, restoring the confidence of the Somali people in the armed forces and leading to effective victories in the war against the enemy.

During his visit, the Prime Minister addressed the officers and deputy officers emphasizing that they carry weapons to defend the country, religion, and people, and therefore are required to avoid anything that harms their reputation.

He also commended the officers for its important role in the liberation of some regions of the country and urged them to continue their efforts in the fight against Al-Shabab militants.

As part of the inspection, the army presented a drill related to the training and lessons they take at the academy.

The premier thanked the Turkish government for its role in the construction of the National Army, particularly the TurkSom College, which produces officers and soldiers who have made significant contributions to the defense of the nation.

The TurkSom Military Academy has played a critical role in training Somalia’s armed forces and improving the capabilities of the Somali National Army. The academy, which was established in 2017, has trained hundreds of Somali officers and soldiers, providing them with the necessary skills.

