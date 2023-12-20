Chinese government donates $1million for flood victims in Somalia

The Chinese government through the its Ambassador to Somalia on Tuesday donated money to Somali government to alleviate the impacts of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao handed over the 1 million dollars to the Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moallim at the agency’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

Chinese Embassy in Mogadishu said that the money will be used to support the relief efforts for the flood victims and facilitate the logistics and transportation of the food to areas worst hit.

“FEI Shengchao handed over 1 million US dollars in emergency flood relief assistance to H.E. Commissioner Mohamud Moallim in SoDMA. It’s the 3rd time this year that China to supported disaster relief since the severe floods hit the country,” said the Chinese embassy.

Commissioner Moalim thanked the Chinese government for always standing with the Somali people during times of crisis adding that they have been providing assistance to the Somali government in times of need.

The ambassador on his part pledged the continued support by the Chinese government in helping the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the floods.

This is not the first time that Chinese government is delivering assistance to the Somali government to mitigate the effects of the El-Nino floods.

In November , the Chinese Embassy in Somalia provided about 140,000 U.S. dollars to assist Somalis affected by the ongoing floods.

SODMA has in recent days stepped up coordination of relief supplies to families ravaged by the flooding with priority given to areas severely impacted by the natural calamity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

