ATMIS forces to secure Mogadishu port & Aden Adde airport as withdrawal plan continues

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces will continue to maintain security at the Mogadishu port and the Aden Adde airport, as confirmed by Somalia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the minister the decision underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of these critical infrastructure facilities.

Defense Minister Abdul Qadir Mohamed Noor reaffirmed that the ongoing withdrawal plan of ATMIS troops is proceeding as scheduled, with the port and airport being the final locations from which regional forces will withdraw.

Minister Noor emphasized that the Somali government is fully prepared and capable of assuming security responsibilities across the entire country, signifying a pivotal moment in Somalia’s journey towards self-reliance.

“The airport and the port of Mogadishu are the last places where the ATMIS troops are leaving. The security of the whole country is being taken over by our troops, which means that the government of Somalia is fully prepared to assume security responsibilities in all parts of Somalia,” stated Minister Noor.

The gradual transfer of security control to Somali forces marks a milestone in the country’s efforts to establish a self-sustaining security apparatus. As ATMIS forces progressively withdraw, Somali forces will assume control of the bases previously occupied by the African Union Forces, further consolidating the sovereignty and independence of Somalia.

Recently, the National Forces assumed security responsibilities at the Villa Somalia presidential palace, a symbolic transfer of power from ATMIS after 16 years of securing the premises. This handover demonstrated the growing confidence in the capabilities of the Somali forces and their readiness to safeguard vital government institutions.

The ATMIS forces’ complete withdrawal from Somalia is scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2024. This timeline aligns with the gradual handover of security responsibilities to Somali forces, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. It also signifies the Somali government’s commitment to assuming full control of its security apparatus and becoming the primary guarantor of stability and peace within its borders.

These facilities serve as vital lifelines for the country, facilitating trade, transportation, and connectivity both domestically and internationally.

The Somali government remains resolute in its pursuit of lasting peace and stability.

