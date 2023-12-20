Somali army & Galmudug forces liberate Southern Mudug Region

The Somali National Army, in collaboration with Galmudug forces, liberated several strategic areas in the Southern Mudug region.

The joint forces encountered minimal resistance as the extremist militants hastily abandoned the territory, yielding ground to the advancing troops.

The recent triumph comes as a result of meticulous planning and efforts by the Somali government and its allied forces in their commitment to eradicating the threat posed by al-Shabaab.

An official government statement declared the towns of Dhagahdher and Dahar-Ali Khaylow as among the areas reclaimed from the grip of the notorious group

The liberation of Dhagahdher and Dahar-Ali Khaylow signifies a significant milestone in the ongoing campaign to rid Somalia of al-Shabaab’s presence. These towns had long served as strategic strongholds for the militants, enabling them to launch devastating attacks and maintain a foothold in the region. The successful operation not only deals a blow to the group’s operational capabilities but also disrupts their ability to plan and execute further acts of violence.

The Somali government, along with its military and regional partners, has demonstrated its determination to restore peace and stability in the country. This latest advance reinforces the collective efforts to dismantle al-Shabaab’s infrastructure and liberate the civilian population from their oppressive rule.

The joint offensive showcases the commitment of Somali security forces to work together, leveraging their respective capabilities and resources to ensure the safety and well-being of the Somali people.

The Somali government, supported by regional and international partners, is determined to build on this success and further degrade the capabilities of al-Shabaab, ultimately bringing lasting peace and prosperity to the region.

As the Somali National Army and its allies press forward in their mission to secure the nation, the recent gains in the Southern Mudug region serve as a powerful testament to the resilience and determination of the Somali people.

