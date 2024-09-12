Mogadishu, Somalia – September 11, 2024 – China has reaffirmed its steadfast support for Somalia’s ongoing state-building process during a high-level meeting between officials from the two nations.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday in Mogadishu, underscored the strengthening of bilateral ties between Somalia and China, particularly in the areas of defence and security.

Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, held talks with Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu to explore avenues for collaboration that will enhance Somalia’s defence capabilities and contribute to the nation’s long-term stability. The discussions centred on China’s role in helping Somalia achieve its state-building goals, with a strong focus on security cooperation and capacity-building initiatives to bolster its defence sector.

The strategic partnership between Somalia and China has grown significantly in recent years, with both countries working closely across various sectors.

Somalia’s defence sector has been a key area of focus for international partners, including China, which has increasingly played a role in providing technical and material support to Somalia’s armed forces.

China and Somalia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1960, with the ties strengthening in recent years as Somalia emerged from years of civil war and political instability. China has provided a wide range of assistance, from humanitarian aid to infrastructure development, and now, defence cooperation. Beijing’s engagement with Mogadishu has been rooted in mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs, which aligns with Somalia’s vision for state sovereignty and rebuilding its national institutions.

In the defense arena, China has been involved in training Somali security personnel, providing military equipment, and offering expertise in peacekeeping efforts.

During the meeting, Ambassador Wang Yu reiterated China’s dedication to assisting Somalia as it continues its state-building journey. Both parties agreed that building a capable and well-resourced defense force is crucial for Somalia’s overall development, as security is a foundation for political and economic progress.

This partnership is expected to bring long-term benefits, not only to Somalia’s defence sector but also to the broader Horn of Africa region, which has seen security challenges due to terrorism, piracy, and political instability.

Since the collapse of its central government in 1991, Somalia has struggled with conflict, terrorism, and political instability. In recent years, efforts to rebuild the state have focused on security, governance, and economic development, with international partners playing a key role in these initiatives.