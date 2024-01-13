China and Saudi Arabia throw their weight behind Somalia in maritime dispute

China and Saudi Arabia have recently expressed their unequivocal support for Somalia in its ongoing maritime dispute with Ethiopia, emphasizing the importance of defending Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chinese Ambassador Fei Shengchao met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia at the Villa Somalia on Thursday, where he conveyed China’s support for Somalia’s independence, unity, and territorial integrity. The Ambassador also commended the Federal Government’s progress in enhancing security within the capital city of Mogadishu and other regions of the country through the ongoing offensive against Al-Shabaab militants. He recognized these efforts as instrumental in restoring political and economic stability in Somalia.

In parallel, Saudi Arabia released a statement emphasizing the imperative of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somalia, as well as adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness. The statement also urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and urged against actions that could escalate tensions and conflicts in the region. Instead, it called for regional countries to work collectively towards peace and stability.

These expressions of support from China and Saudi Arabia come during heightened tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia. The tensions were sparked by a controversial deal signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024, which triggered protests in both Somalia and Somaliland.

The agreement grants Ethiopia a 20-kilometre lease of Somaliland’s coast for the establishment of a naval base, in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence. This move has elicited strong reactions from Somalia, as it regards Somaliland as an integral part of its territory. It considers any negotiations or agreements related to its waters to be within the purview of the central government in Mogadishu.

