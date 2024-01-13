Al-Shabaab mortar attack on Halane kills UN guard

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has denounced the mortar attacks launched by the Al-Shabaab group on the Halane Base Camp, resulting in the death of a member of the UN Guard Unit and substantial infrastructure damage.

ATMIS extended its condolences to the family of the fallen soldier and expressed solidarity with the entire UN family during this challenging time.

In a statement, ATMIS emphasized its commitment to working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal Member States in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabab, despite the recent surge in Al-Shabaab attacks at the start of the new year.

Al-Shabaab militants have claimed responsibility for the mortar attack that targeted the Halane area of Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. The Halane Base Camp, situated within Mogadishu, serves as a critical location for numerous diplomatic missions and the United Nations. It is widely regarded as one of the most heavily fortified areas within the Federal Republic of Somalia, which continues to grapple with the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

For over a decade, the Al-Shabaab militant group has been engaged in a protracted battle to seize control from the federal government. Although the group was pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, it has recently witnessed intensified clashes with the military and other armed groups. The government forces claimed to have killed dozens of fighters in the state of Galmudug on Friday, signalling a blow to the group.

Somalia has been plagued by armed rebellion for 15 years, with Al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked armed groups representing the primary threats. While Al-Shabaab was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, it still exerts control over large rural areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

