Banadir court sentences Sayid Ali Maalim to death for being behind the killing of his pregnant wife Lul Abdiaziz

The Benadir regional court domiciled in the nation capital Mogadishu has on Wednesday handed down death sentence to Sayid Maalim Daud who was found guilty of murdering his late pregnant wife Lul Abdiaziz.

During the court proceedings which attracted the public’s attention last week, Sayid denied intentionally killing his wife after domestic quarrel arose between them following revolutions by his wife that she wanted to divorce him and marry another man.

The prosecution brought before the court evidence including under age children of the late Lul who testified in the high profile case which has attracted attention from the Somali people in the country and abroad.

The body of Lul is still lying in a refrigerator in one of the hospitals in the city after the family adamantly refused to bury until they get justice for her.

According to the family members Lul Abdiaziz who spoke to the media after the court verdict, they are yet to settle on they will their daughter and will share with the press at a later time.

They however welcomed the court decision and expressed to the Somali people for standing by them throughout the trial.

Lul succumbed to injuries sustained from burns inflicted on her by her estranged husband Sayid Maalim at Erdogan Hospital where she was being attended to.

Until her death , the victim was an employee attached to Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu.

She is survived by 6 children.

Mogadishu mayor Yussuf Hussein Madaale who paid a visit to Lul’s house, pledged to support the upkeep of the children left behind by the deceased.

