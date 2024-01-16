AU Special Envoy meets with Italian Ambassador to Somalia to discuss Somalia’s security and stability and ATMIS troops drawdown

On Monday, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union and the head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Ambassador Souef Mohamed Elamine held meeting with the new Italian Ambassador to Somalia, H.E. Pier Mario Daccò Coppi at the Mission’s head quarters in the capital Mogadishu.

The two officials engaged discussions on various critical issues including Somalia’s Political and security situation.

The discussion also prominently covered the ongoing ATMIS drawdown in line with the United Nations Security Council resolution mandating the withdrawal of troops from Somalia.

Ambassador Souef expressed appreciation to the Envoy for the meeting and underscored the AU peace Mission unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia Federal Government in its quest for secure and stable nation and the current military offensive to dismantle Al-Shabab from the country.

Coppi, in turn, highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between Somalia government and ATMIS in ensuring the eradication of the Islamist group from the Horn of Africa Nation.

He outlined Italy’s government undertaking to continue supporting Somalia’s national growth and security particularly its support to vulnerable populations through the Quick Impact Projects (QIPS).

The African peace mission has parts of its drawdown transferred control of eight (8) Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) at the end of December 2023 including the Presidential Palace which was taken over by Somali security forces.

ATMIS formerly AMISOM has since its inception in 2007 played a pivotal the security and stability of the Somalia, a nation gripped by decades of civil turmoil and militancy.

The AU troops in conjunction with the Somali security forces have dealt a major blow to Al-Shabab driving them out of strategic towns including the capital Mogadishu which used to be their nerve centre.

