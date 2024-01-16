Three people killed and two others injured in Mogadishu’s suicide bombing

Somali Police Force has confirmed the killing of three people after a suicide bomber wearing explosive vest blew himself up in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Police in a statement added that the suicide bomber detonated himself at a coffee shop in Mogadishu’s Hamar Weyne district after refusing to surrender himself to the security forces who were trailing him.

Two other people were also reported to have injured in the explosion.

Security officers arrived at the scene of crime immediately and have launched investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

No group has come out to claim responsibility but Al-Shabab militants usually take credit for such attacks.

The explosion comes amid sustained onslaught against the Al-Qaeda affiliate group in various parts of the country which have successfully led to the enmasse killing of the insurgents and seizure of strategic towns in central and southern Somalia.

Major security components in the Nation capital have in recent days stepped up operations against Al-Shabaab which have borne to the capture of several individuals suspected to be members of the outlawed group and repulsion of several improvised explosions planted inside vehicles.

