AU Special Envoy Calls for Urgent Action on Security Issues in Mogadishu

The African Union special envoy to Somalia, Ambassador Souef Mohamed El-Amine, has called on the Federal Government of Somalia to urgently address security issues in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The envoy made this call during a meeting with Security Minister Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali, where he reiterated the AU’s commitment to support Somalia’s efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

Ambassador El-Amine commended Somalia’s security forces for the progress they have made in restoring peace and stability in the capital city and the entire country. He emphasized the need for continued efforts to enhance security measures in Mogadishu, which has been plagued by insecurity and violence in recent years.

The envoy also discussed other avenues of cooperation between the AU and Somalia in stabilizing the country to facilitate a stable and secure environment for the socio-economic growth of the country and the well-being of its citizens.

The two leaders explored various strategies to enhance the capacity of Somalia’s security forces and bolster their efforts to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

The meeting between the African Union special envoy and the Security Minister comes at a crucial time for Somalia, as the country continues to grapple with security challenges, including attacks by Al-Shabaab militants and other criminal groups. The envoy’s visit is aimed at strengthening the partnership between the AU and Somalia and providing support for the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The African Union has been a key partner in Somalia’s efforts to restore peace and stability in the country.

The organization has been working closely with the Somali government to support the development of the country’s security sector and other critical institutions. The AU has also been providing humanitarian assistance to millions of Somalis affected by the conflict and other crises.

