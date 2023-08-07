AU & regional forces unite to bolster anti-Al-Shabaab cooperation in Somalia

In a decisive move to combat the threat posed by the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab, the African Union in Somalia (ATMIS) and the governments of neighboring countries have agreed to strengthen their cooperation.

The resolution was reached during a meeting held in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Sunday. Present at the meeting were Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the head of ATMIS, Commander Sar. The Okiding brigade, and Commander Mohamed Bariis of the Gash frontline forces.

This development comes after Somalia and its neighboring countries, including Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya, previously agreed to launch a joint military offensive, known as the “Black Lion Mission.” The objective of the mission is to liberate territories still under the control of Al-Shabaab and stabilize not only the Horn of Africa but the entire region.

The agreement to strengthen cooperation was reached during a presidential meeting hosted by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, with the participation of representatives from Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia. Ambassador Souef emphasized that the “Black Lion Mission” is a regional plan aimed at bolstering the efforts of the Federal Government of Somalia and ATMIS in countering the common enemy, Al-Shabaab.

During the Sunday meeting, it was agreed to enhance information sharing, joint planning, and coordination of military operations against Al-Shabaab both within and outside Somalia. The leaders recognized that the security of Somalia has far-reaching implications for its neighboring countries, including Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda. Therefore, they expressed their commitment to strengthening coordination to address these shared security concerns.

Ambassador Souef reaffirmed ATMIS’s dedication to supporting the initiative, with the aim of achieving stability not only in Somalia but also in the wider region. The Army Commander, Mohamed Bariis, provided a report to ATMIS leaders regarding ongoing military operations and future plans.

Commander Sar. A victory. Okiding expressed that the primary objective of the “Black Lion Mission” is to undermine Al-Shabaab’s capabilities to the point where it no longer poses a threat to the government and the state. He emphasized the readiness of ATMIS to assist whenever required and announced that a future conference would be held to discuss the operational details of the overall plan. The ultimate goal is to ensure that Somalia’s security is fully under the control of its own forces.

The “Black Lion Operation” is expected to facilitate a gradual reduction of ATMIS forces, with security responsibility gradually transitioning to Somali security forces. This phased approach aims to strengthen Somalia’s capacity to combat terrorism and maintain stability in the long run.

The joint efforts of the African Union, ATMIS, and the regional forces reflect a united front against Al-Shabaab, underscoring the determination to quash the threat posed by this extremist group. By combining resources, intelligence, and military capabilities, this collaborative endeavor seeks to bring about lasting peace and security not only in Somalia but also in the entire region.

