ATMIS Muslim personnel observe holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims from 14 African countries serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have joined other faithful across the world in observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam when the holy Qur’an was revealed. During this month Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, abstaining from food, drinks, and other pleasures. In the evening, Muslims gather to break the fast together as well as participate in congregational prayers including Taraweeh, a night prayer only observed during this holy month to seek Allah’s forgiveness and mercy.

In Mogadishu, ATMIS Muslim personnel from, Burundi, Benin, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe converge at the ATMIS Force Headquarters (FHQ) mosque to observe the mandatory five prayers daily as well as the special night Taraweeh prayers.

“We are very happy this is a month of mercy, peace and fasting. Here you can see there are quite a number of staff officers from 14 countries represented here,” said ATMIS Chief Military Information Officer Col. Mohamed Sirat during Taraweeh prayers.

Sirat said they were happy to observe Ramadan in Somalia as they help the country to achieve peace and stability.

Ramadan is also being observed in other ATMIS sectors by Muslim personnel working in the military, police and civilian units.

Col Sirat thanked ATMIS for taking care of the welfare of Muslims before and during Ramadan.

“Force headquarters has managed to support the officers who are here. As they do their jobs they are also facilitated in terms of worship, food and accommodation, he noted. “Everything is taken care of to make the officers comfortable to worship and also do their daily work.”

His remarks were echoed by the Iman of the Mission’s Force Headquarters Mosque, Warrant Officer Idris Mire Isse, who thanked ATMIS’ senior leadership for ensuring the needs of Muslim staff are met during Ramadan.

“Ramadan is going on well, we continue with our prayers as well as our daily work. The mosque was built for us by ATMIS. We are very happy with our Ramadan program including prayers,” said Warrant Officer Isse said from the Hiilwalal Djiboutian Contingent.

