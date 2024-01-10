ATMIS congratulates Puntland President – elect Said Abdullahi Deni for his resounding victory

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has on Tuesday extended congratulations to Puntland President – elect Said Abdullahi Deni who won re-election on Monday following closely contested elections in Garowe town.

In a Press release on Tuesday, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef conveyed congratulatory messages to President President Deni for his resounding win.

Amb. Souef emphasized and reaffirmed the peace mission unwavering commitment to supporting the regional leader and Puntland State in establishing lasting peace, security and stability in Somalia.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Deni on his successful re-election. ATMIS remains committed to supporting President Deni and the Puntland State in our unwavering efforts to establish lasting peace, security, and stability in Somalia,” said Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to Somalia.

45 lawmakers of the regional Assembly voted in favour of Deni while 21 others chose his closest competitor Dr Guled Salah in the third round.

10 candidates including former President Abdiweli Ali Gaas and Foreign Affairs Minister emeritus Abshir Jamaa Huruse participated in the elections.

