Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre meets with UK Envoy to Somalia and discuss bolstering diplomatic relations and fight against Al-Shabaab

Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, held a meeting with the UK Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis at his office in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The discussion between the two officials majorly focused on ways of strengthening collaboration and enhancing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of regional peace and stability.

Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom’s government unwavering support to Somalia in different folds primarily nation building and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Barre underscored his administration undivided commitment to bolstering the war against terrorism.

In turn, Ambassador Nithavrianakis thanked the Prime Minister for the cordial reception and reiterated the British’s government undertaking to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for stability, security and national development.

The UK government which is crucial partner to Somalia supports the Horn of Africa Nation in various sectors including humanitarian assistance, peace and stability, counter – terrorism and state building processes.

