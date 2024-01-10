President Deni hosts dinner for opposition candidates in Garowe town

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni who recently won re-election has on Tuesday afternoon hosted a luncheon for the members of the opposition candidates in efforts aimed at honouring and fostering harmony among the political class in the region for the betterment of the regional State.

9 formidable candidates out of the 10 contenders attended the luncheon which was held at the State Presidential Palace in the administrative capital Garowe.

The candidates have so far acknowledged and conceded defeat to President Deni and wished him well as he embarks on his journey to serve his second term in office.

During the luncheon, President Deni emphasized the need for concerted and collaborative efforts among the Political leaders in the Federal Member State in a bid to cement and foster development.

He urged the candidates to positively contribute to the region and entire country in their personal capacity for the benefit of the Somali people.

President Deni also reiterated his unwavering commitment to bolstering development in the regional State and further enhance efficiency and service delivery to the local population.

On their part, the opposition candidates expressed gratitude to the regional leader for the luncheon and affirmed their undertaking to supporting the government in its bid to transform the livelihoods of the people.

