ATMIS concludes medical sensitization and screening programme for police officers in South West State

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMTIS) has on Friday wrapped up a three-day medical sensitization and screening programme for 110 officers drawn from the Somali Police Force (SPF) and their families in South West State.

According to ATMIS, the program was aimed at improving and enhancing the well-being of Somali police officers and their families.

The African Union Peace Mission medical personnel from the Reforms, Restructuring, and Development (RR&D) department facilitated the program, which was supported by the Ghana Formed Police Unit contingent.

The beneficiaries received essential medicines among them antimalarials, antibiotics, vitamin supplements, and anti-inflammatory drugs during the initiative.

ATMIS has over the years continued to support the Somali police force in different areas to enhance their capabilities and knowledge on handling and surmounting terror-induced challenges in the Horn of Africa Nation, reeking from decades of turmoil and civil war.

The Peace Mission whose mandate is set to lapse in 2024 December had in the beginning of the year trained Somali police force personnel on crime-related evidence gathering.

Recently, the mission conducted a workshop for Somali police officers in Kismayo town on ethics and proper conduct of the officers while in their line of various duties to serve the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

