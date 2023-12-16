Ministry of Planning convenes annual review meeting of UNICEF- supported programs in Somalia

Somalia Federal Government Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has Wednesday convened annual review of UNICEF-supported programs.

The Director General of the Ministry Mohamed Shire presided over the meeting which took place in the capital Mogadishu.

The discourse majorly focused on assessing and evaluating the progress and achievements of the programs undertaken by UNICEF in the country in a bid to ensure that they meet the desired objectives aligned with the National Development Plan.

Officials drawn from various Ministries were in attendance of the meeting.

The need to bolster cooperation between the different ministries and the UN body for Children that has been critical partner of the Somali government for years was spotlighted in the meeting.

UNICEF officials present at the meeting underscored the unwavering commitment by the organization to contribute to Nation building and support the government in the ongoing relief efforts to help families ravaged by the El-Nino induced floods across the country.

The Humanitarian Organization has in past dozens of years in its mandate in the Somalia undertaken various initiatives aimed at uplifting the livelihood of the Somali people with clear focus on children.

The agency has also been involved in the delivery of services in Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education and Child Protection, and responds to emergencies and supports peace-building and development.

