UK gov’t announces scholarships for Somali students

London, United Kingdom – The United Kingdom has extended an exclusive invitation to Somali students to apply for the prestigious Chevening Scholarships, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing the potential of global leaders.

The application period for the scholarships will commence from September 12th and continue until November 7th.

In an official statement, the British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, emphasized the significance of the scholarships as a means to develop future leaders and influencers from around the world.

The Chevening Scholarships offer comprehensive financial support for a one-year master’s degree at any esteemed university in the United Kingdom.

“The Scholarship demonstrates the UK’s commitment to investing in the leaders of the future. This is a great opportunity, and I want to encourage as many Somalis as possible to compete for this life-changing experience,” expressed Ambassador Nithavrianakis.

Highlighting the success of the Chevening Scholarship program, the Ambassador underscored that since 2016, over 60 Somali scholars have benefited from the initiative. These accomplished individuals have gone on to assume senior positions in various sectors, including government, the private sector, and international organizations.

The Chevening Scholarships have played a pivotal role in empowering these individuals to make significant contributions to their respective fields.

The Chevening Scholarships, established by the UK government, are renowned for their prestige, rigorous selection process, and comprehensive financial support. Successful applicants gain access to a world-class education system, fostering academic excellence and providing a platform for personal and professional growth.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, a monthly stipend, travel expenses to and from the UK, an arrival allowance, a thesis grant, and the cost of an entry clearance visa. In addition, recipients are offered exclusive access to a wide range of academic, professional, and cultural events, further enriching their experience in the United Kingdom.

Applicants for the Chevening Scholarships are evaluated based on their leadership potential, academic achievements, and commitment to positively impact their communities upon returning to Somalia.

The selection process is highly competitive, with candidates facing a thorough assessment by a panel of experts.

As the application window opens, prospective Somali candidates are encouraged to seize this unique opportunity to embark on a transformative educational journey. The Chevening Scholarships not only provide access to world-class education but also foster cross-cultural understanding, networking opportunities, and lifelong connections.

To learn more about the Chevening Scholarships and to apply, interested Somali students can visit the official website: [www.chevening.org](www.chevening.org).

