African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework delegation meets top ATMIS officials

Visiting African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework delegation, led by its Coordinator Adebayo Kareem are in Mogadishu for series of high profile meetings.

The delegation on Thursday held meeting ATMIS Police Commissioner CP Hillary Sao Kanu and Senior Leadership Team.

The discussion between both sides covered wide range of pivotal aspects primarily police operational compliance and troops drawdown.

They commended the Kanu and his team for facilitating the smooth transfer of security responsibilities to Somali National government forces and withdrawal of the troops as per the United Nations Security Council Resolution mandating the withdrawal of the African Union Peace keepers from Somalia.

They pledged to ensure the compliance of civilian protection during this transition period when the ATMIS personnel are exiting the Horn of Africa Nation after decades of distinguished service.

The delegation is in Somalia on a week-long working visit, to engage with stakeholders, including Federal Government officials, ATMIS, United Nations, and civil society, to ensure civilian protection during the ongoing transition process.

