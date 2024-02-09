Somalia and Turkey agreee to bolster defence and security cooperation

Somalia’s Defense minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur who is on a working visit to Turkey, has on Thursday held meeting with Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.

They discussed raft of important issues beneficial to both sides including strengthening the existing defence cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides signed an agreement to bolster security and defence cooperation between Somalia and Turkey at the headquarters of the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

Nur expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government for its continued undivided support to Somalia in different areas.

He emphasized that the pact reached by the two defence ministries will bilateral and security cooperation between the two Nations and boost regional stability.

The Turkish Defence Minister in his part pledged the unwavering commitment by Turkey to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for self-reliance and eliminate Al-Shabab from the country.

He highlighted that Turkey will continue rendering equipment and training support to Somali government forces and help in the economy and security recovery of the Horn of Africa Nation.

According to sources privy to the meeting, the agreement covers wide range of aspects such as joint military exercises and patrol, intelligence sharing, and humanitarian assistance .

Turkey supports Somalia in different fronts including security, economic development, Nation building and training of the Somali National Army.

