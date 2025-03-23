Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Djibouti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, is set to arrive in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, today.

During his visit, he is expected to meet with key Somali government leaders to discuss a range of critical issues affecting the region, particularly the ongoing political landscape and security challenges.

A central focus of the talks will be the African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia, which has played a crucial role in stabilizing the country over the years. The discussions are anticipated to cover strategic plans for the continued support of Somalia’s security forces and the broader efforts for peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

This visit comes at a time when the region is grappling with various political and security concerns, with ongoing efforts to address extremism and enhance cooperation among African states in the fight against terrorism.

The outcomes of these discussions are expected to shape the future of Somalia’s relationship with the African Union and influence the direction of regional peacekeeping and diplomatic efforts.