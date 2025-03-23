The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, recently held an important meeting in the town of Cadale with a range of influential local leaders, elders, political figures, and members of the Macawisley community.

The meeting aimed to strengthen collaboration in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the stability of the region.

During the discussions, President Mohamud and the leaders emphasized the critical importance of accelerating the fight against terrorism, particularly in light of the growing security challenges posed by extremist groups.

The President stressed the necessity for unity among local communities, political figures, and security forces in tackling the threats posed by such groups, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

The gathering reflected the Somali government’s continued commitment to securing its territory and bolstering efforts to disrupt terrorist activities that threaten the nation’s development and security.

The President urged all stakeholders to remain steadfast in their support of the national security forces and to actively contribute to the broader efforts to defeat terrorism and build a prosperous future for the Somali people.