A big blow to Puntland MPs as term extension is quashed by the constitutional court

Somalia’s Puntland State Constitutional Court on Sunday evening nullified a decision by the region’s Parliament to extend its term by one year.

In a statement, the court ruled that the parliament’s decision violated articles 60 (3) and 108 (1 and 6) of Puntland State’s Constitution.

“The court annulled the decision of the Puntland House of Representatives in its 53rd session, its 12th meeting on 7/12/2023, as it clearly contradicts the Articles of the Constitution and has no legal basis,” the statement read.

The court added that the term of the Puntland Parliament expires on 31/12/2023, as per Article 60 section 3 of the constitution of the Puntland State government.

This barely comes three days after regional Parliament voted overwhelmingly to extend its by one year in favour of extending its term by one year, following resolution by the SCC- Khatumo elders dedicated to unlocking the electoral stalemate in the region.

The SSC-Khatumo traditional committee, proposed that the current parliament elect the president and vice president as they formulate for the convening of a direct ballot after twelve months.

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni yielded to pressure from the opposition candidates and international community who have called on him to convene elections in January 2024 when the term of the current comes to an end.

Deni in an address on Wednesday that Puntland would return to the clan-based voting system where the 66 MPs will be picked by clan elders who would in turn vote for President and the Vice President.

