Somalia inaugurates the 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) in Mogadishu.

Mahamuud Moallim, the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner, attended the launching ceremony in the nation’s capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The event aims to address the critical humanitarian needs of the country while providing a more effective response plan for the future.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Moalim said that over 80% of the displaced are women and children who face serious protection risks. We must help and improve their lives, making them more resilient.

He pointed out that working with local organizations to reach out to the most vulnerable is crucial.

The Commissioner appealed to all the Federal Government of Somalia allies for help in providing necessary resources to save lives.

George Conway, the United Nations Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and who also serves as the United Nations Resident Coordinator said that by collaborating on charitable activities, the parties can strengthen their goals, which will ultimately help reduce needs and risks.

The attendees also included senior Government officials, humanitarian partner organizations, donors, and heads of UN agencies.

