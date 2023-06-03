US Airstrike Kills Three Al-Shabaab Terrorists In Lower Jubba Region

The US military has conducted an airstrike on al-Shabaab militants in Somalia, killing three terrorists in the Lower Jubba region.

The strike was carried out in support of the Somalia National Army forces in the Wayanta area, located approximately 60 km southwest of the key southern port city of Kismayo.

According to a statement by the US Africa Command (Africom) on Friday, the strike was a “collective self-defence” operation. Africom also stated that military actions are only one part of the Federal Government of Somalia’s efforts to comprehensively address the country’s security challenges.

Africom confirmed that its initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed in the operation.

The airstrike is the latest effort by the US and its allies to counter the terrorist group al-Shabaab, which the United Nations has designated as a terrorist organization. Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous attacks in Somalia, including bombings, assassinations, and raids on military bases.

The US military has been working closely with Somali forces to combat the terrorist group, and has conducted several airstrikes against al-Shabaab targets in the past. In March of this year, the US conducted an airstrike in central Somalia, killing 26 militants.

The Somalia National Army, with support from the US and other allies, has been working to establish stability and security in the country, which has been plagued by conflict and instability for many years.

The US military has said that it will continue to work with its partners in Somalia to support their efforts to combat terrorism and promote stability in the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

