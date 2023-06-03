Kenyan Police Officers Killed in Al-Shabaab Attack on Border Patrol Vehicle

In a tragic incident on Friday, two elite police officers from the Quick Response Unit (QRU) were killed when Al-Shabaab terrorists fired a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) at their vehicle in Mandera, Kenya.

The QRU is a specialized unit of the Kenyan police force tasked with patrolling the volatile Kenya-Somalia border.

The attack occurred as the QRU officers were on a routine patrol of the border area. According to sources within the Kenyan police force, the attackers managed to escape immediately after the incident, and no arrests have been made thus far.

The loss of two highly trained officers is a significant blow to Kenya’s security forces, who have been engaged in a long-standing battle with Al-Shabaab militants in the region. The border between Kenya and Somalia has been a frequent site of conflict and violence, with Al-Shabaab militants launching numerous attacks against Kenyan security forces in recent years.

The attack came as Kenya’s Interior Minister, Kithure Kindiki, was holding a high-level joint security briefing with the country’s North Eastern Regional Security and Intelligence officers.

The incident is a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by Kenya, particularly in its border regions.

Kenyan authorities have vowed to intensify their efforts to combat Al-Shabaab militants in the wake of the attack. The government has called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the security forces.

