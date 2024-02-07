UNSOM welcomes the apprehension of a man accused of murder in Mogadishu

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia ( UNSOM) has on Wednesday Welcomed the apprehension of a man accused of killing his wife by setting her on fire.

UNSOM in a statement in the official X handle formerly Twitter commended the Somali security forces for the successful arrest of the man linked to the death of his wife in Mogadishu.

Te United Assistance Mission office applauded the unwavering commitment by the government in investigating and prosecuting the sexual and gender based violence in the country.

UNSOM also express its condolences to the bereaved family of Lul Abdiaziz, the victim who was killed by her husband in a shocking incident in the capital Mogadishu.

Sayid Ali Moalim Daud was arrested while hiding in Galmudug State by National Intelligence and Security Agency officers who were on his trail.

The suspect was on Tuesday brought back to Mogadishu where he is expected to be charged with murder.

Somali government through the ministry of information condemned the heinous act and pledges justice for the family of Lul Abdiaziz who was pregnant at the moment she was set ablaze by her estranged husband.

