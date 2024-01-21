UNICEF Somalia Representative Wafaa Saeed meets with Italy’s Envoy to Somalia to discuss bolstering support for Children

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund ( UNICEF) Somalia Representative Wafaa ElFadil Saeed on Tuesday held meeting with the Ambassador of Italy to the Federal Republic of Somalia Pier Mario Dacco’ Coppi .

They discussed variety of crucial issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the humanitarian field.

The Ambassador expressed the unwavering commitment by Italy’s government in supporting the Somali community who have been ravaged by the natural disasters.

The two officials also delved deep in to the work of UNICEF in bolstering the support for Somalia’s government efforts and initiatives aimed at helping malnourished children among the community across the country.

On a different development, UNICEF Africa regional Supply team met with the South West State Deputy Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

Discussions focused on the development of a legal framework on aid diversion and the role of government in enforcement and aid coordination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

