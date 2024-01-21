President Mohamud meets the Secretary-General of the Arab League and discuss implications of Ethiopia – Somaliland maritime pact

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Saturday held meeting with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abuu Al-Qeyd.

The meeting in Cairo, Egypt centred on various critical items including the ongoing diplomatic tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over Red sea deal which has sparked controversy among different quarters in the national and international spectrum.

During the meeting, President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the countries and leaders of the Arab nations for reaffirming their support to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amidst bickering aggression by Ethiopia.

The two sides also deliberated widely on the security and the strategy of the Red Sea’s important passage of Baab Al-Mandeb, the current political and security situation in the Horn of Africa, and the implications of the Ethiopia’s attempt to infringe on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President briefed the Secretary General, the position of the Somali people and the government in denouncing the contentious Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Al- Qeyd reiterated the unwavering commitment by the Arab League in ensuring the protection and defense of Somalia’s independence, unity and territorial integrity and emphasized that the violation of the sovereignty of Somalia will not be tolerated.

The Arab league had on Wednesday condemned the maritime accord between Ethiopia and the separatist region of Somaliland, describing it as “a clear violation of international law”.

