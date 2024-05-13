Somali National Disaster Management Agency SODMA Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle on Sunday met with Charles Mballa, Head of UNHCR in Somalia.

The meeting in Mogadishu centred on ways of bolstering collaboration between SoDMA and UNHCR in key areas primarily in the humanitarian sector.

The two officials also deliberated activating SoDMA’s vocational training center, providing humanitarian assistance to IDPs in emergency situations, and assisting disaster-prone people.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the Envoy for the visit and underscored the significance of closer cooperation between the two agencies in a bid to help the Somali people ravaged by natural calamities.

On his part, the UNHCR Envoy commended SODMA for its unwavering support to the Somali community during this time of crisis and emphasized the importance of further enhancing support to vulnerable families and members of the society especially those living in IDP camps.

He highlighted SODMA’s impressive achievements despite its short existence, and both parties agreed to set up a technical committee to develop a framework for the institutions.