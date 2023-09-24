Uganda’s Leader Offers Mediation for Somalia-Somaliland Reunion

President Museveni’s Controversial Tweet Sparks Outrage in Somaliland, Advocates Dialogue between Hargeisa and Mogadishu

In a recent Twitter post, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has ignited a heated debate with Somaliland by rejecting the notion of secession from Hargeisa and emphasizing the importance of dialogue between Somaliland and the federal government of Somalia.

The controversial tweet was published by President Museveni following a meeting at the presidential palace in Entebbe with Somaliland’s representative in Uganda, Dr. Jama Muse Jama.

“Dr. Jama Muse Jama, Somaliland’s special envoy, called me to the presidential headquarters in Entebbe,” President Museveni wrote on his Twitter account. “I do not support the separation of Somaliland from Somalia because, strategically, it is wrong.”

Museveni further elaborated, stating, “People face the same challenges irrespective of nationality and religion. Therefore, they should prioritize politics of interest over politics of identity.”

The President of Uganda expressed his willingness to mediate between Hargeisa and Mogadishu, emphasizing the need for collaboration. “I am ready to take on the role of mediating peace between the two sides. The internal market of a country alone is not enough. Therefore, Somaliland and Somalia must unite, engage in business together, and establish trade relations with other African countries,” he asserted.

President Museveni’s statement triggered strong reactions from many individuals in Somaliland, who expressed their anger and dissatisfaction with the Ugandan president’s position.

Known for his straightforwardness, President Museveni has recently made headlines for his candid remarks. Notably, he made a notable statement in front of the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, advising against relying on foreign forces to build Somalia’s own army for ensuring the country’s security.

Background:

Somaliland, a self-declared state, is located in the Horn of Africa. It declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war and has since maintained a relatively stable political environment. Although it operates as an independent entity with its own government institutions, military, and currency, it has not gained international recognition as a sovereign state.

The issue of Somaliland’s secession has been a contentious topic, with proponents arguing for its independence based on historical, political, and economic factors. They highlight Somaliland’s successful democratic elections, peace and stability, and its ability to provide essential services to its citizens.

On the other hand, critics argue that recognizing Somaliland’s independence would set a precedent for other regions seeking secession, potentially leading to further fragmentation and instability in the region. They emphasize the importance of maintaining Somalia’s territorial integrity and fostering unity among its various regions.

Efforts to reconcile the differences between Somaliland and the federal government of Somalia have been ongoing, with mediation efforts by various international actors. However, a lasting resolution to the issue remains elusive, as both sides hold contrasting views on the way forward.

