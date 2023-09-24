President Mohamud Condemns Al-Shabaab Suicide Attack in Beledweyne

A deadly al-Shabaab suicide attack in Beledweyne claimed the lives of at least 36 people and left over 40 others wounded.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia condemned the act and reaffirmed the resilience of the Somali people and government in their mission to eradicate al-Shabaab militants from the country.

President Mohamud emphasized that the terrorist attack in Beledweyne town highlighted the enemy’s relentless aim to destroy the Somali people everywhere.

The attackers targeted mosques, killed religious leaders, and assassinated community leaders. The destruction of the Baledweyne mosque on that day and the Daru-Nicma mosque the previous day were attributed to al-Shabaab’s actions.

Eyewitnesses reported that a truck loaded with explosive devices forcefully passed through a taxation and security checkpoint at the former beverages factory building known as Horseed. Security personnel in a pickup vehicle chased the truck, and the explosion occurred during the pursuit.

The death toll from the attack has risen to 36 people, primarily civilians, although neither the Hirshabelle regional state nor the federal government has provided an official casualty count.

Abdifatah Mohamed Yusuf, the director-general of the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, stated that 40 people were wounded in the attack.

Out of the wounded individuals, 20 have been admitted to hospitals in Beledweyne, while another 20 are in critical condition, necessitating a request for their airlift to Mogadishu for advanced medical treatment.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed office in May of the previous year, pledging an “all-out war” against al-Shabaab. Although the group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, they continue to exert control over significant portions of the countryside, posing a persistent threat.

Efforts to counter the group have been ongoing, with the Somali government collaborating with international partners to enhance security measures, intelligence sharing, and military operations.

