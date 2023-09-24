SNA Kills 30 Al-Shabaab Fighters Mudug Region

In a significant victory against terrorism, the Somali National Army (SNA) executed a highly successful operation in the Shabellow area of the southern Mudug region, resulting in the elimination of more than 30 Al-Shabaab terrorists. The operation, aimed at dismantling the terrorist group’s base, dealt a severe blow to the militants and demonstrated the SNA’s commitment to restoring peace and security in the region.

The targeted areas included key locations where remnants of Al-Shabaab had been known to seek refuge. The precision operation effectively neutralized their hideouts and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorist militants. The SNA’s swift and decisive action not only disrupted the activities of Al-Shabaab but also sent a strong message that their reign of terror would not be tolerated.

This significant military operation comes at a critical juncture, just days ahead of the government’s planned launch of the second phase of an all-encompassing offensive against the group. The Somali government, in collaboration with security forces and international partners, is determined to eradicate the menace of Al-Shabaab and restore stability to the country.

According to information obtained by the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), shocking photographs from the battlefield depict the aftermath of the operation near Afgoye district in the same region. The images portray the defeated and scattered remnants of the terrorist militants, evidence of the SNA’s resounding success in today’s operation.

Al-Shabaab, an extremist group linked to Al-Qaeda, has long posed a grave threat to the security and stability of Somalia. The group has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks, targeting civilians, government institutions, and peacekeeping forces. The SNA’s relentless efforts to confront and neutralize Al-Shabaab are crucial in creating an environment conducive to the country’s progress and development.

The successful operation serves as a testament to the bravery, dedication, and capabilities of the Somali National Army. It highlights their determination to protect the lives and well-being of the Somali people, while also signaling a clear warning to the remaining Al-Shabaab elements. The government, in collaboration with international partners, will continue to intensify efforts to dismantle the terrorist group, disrupt their networks, and pave the way for lasting peace and security in Somalia.

As the second phase of the total war against Al-Shabaab looms on the horizon, the Somali National Army remains steadfast in its mission to rid the nation of this extremist menace. The government and its security forces, bolstered by the support of the international community, stand united in their commitment to achieving a peaceful and prosperous future for Somalia.

