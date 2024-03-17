UAE creating new elite unit of 3,000 in East Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is allegedly constructing a new elite military unit, according to global defence analysts Intelligence Online.

This force, expected to consist of at least 3,000 foreign recruits, aims to bolster the UAE’s military capabilities. Led by a former French special forces officer, recruitment for this new unit is scheduled to take place between mid-2024 and 2025.

Managed by an Abu Dhabi-based company, the recruitment process offers well-paid positions to young men, signifying a notable shift in the UAE’s defence strategy.

The force, dubbed the Emirati Foreign Legion, is reportedly intended for deployment in Yemen and Somalia, where the UAE has vested interests but faces significant security challenges.

The UAE’s engagement in East Africa has long been a cornerstone of its foreign policy, encompassing military and economic endeavours.

From training Somali soldiers to establishing military bases and undertaking extensive humanitarian and infrastructure projects, the UAE has been an active participant in the region.

Analysts suggest that the establishment of the Emirati Foreign Legion aligns with the UAE’s broader objective of projecting power and countering threats in the region, particularly from Iran-aligned groups like the Houthi movement in Yemen and terrorist factions such as Al Shabaab in Somalia.

However, the UAE’s presence and actions have stirred controversy, as its military operations and alliances have sometimes clashed with the interests of traditional allies and local sovereignty.

Recent scrutiny has focused on the UAE’s support for the Sudanese paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in its conflict with the Sudanese army.

Despite vehement denials from the UAE, a leaked UN report indicated “credible” evidence of the Gulf country providing military support to the RSF multiple times per week via Amdjarass in northern Chad.

The establishment of the Emirati Foreign Legion raises broader questions about the evolving nature of international military cooperation and private military contracting.

The UAE government’s direct recruitment of foreign soldiers for an indefinite period introduces new dynamics into international defence relationships and mercenary practices, challenging existing norms and regulations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

