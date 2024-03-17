PM Barre Inspects NISA Headquarters Following Al-Shabab Attack

Mogadishu – Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre conducted an inspection of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Headquarters in Mogadishu on Saturday.

The visit came a day after President Mohamud’s inspection, underscoring the government’s commitment to addressing security concerns.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by the interim Minister of Internal Security, the Police Commissioner, and the Director of NISA on the country’s security situation, with a particular focus on the recent attack near the Presidential Palace.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized the urgency for the security agencies to maintain a high level of vigilance and ensure the safety of the nation against potential al-Shabab threats.

He urged them to remain alert and proactive in countering such attacks, which aim to disrupt stability and endanger the lives of the Somali people.

In his address, the Prime Minister stressed the significance of eradicating terrorist organizations and fostering increased cooperation between the army and the civilian population.

He acknowledged that the joint efforts of security forces and the public were essential in successfully combating and neutralizing the threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

The police have reported that the siege at the SYL Hotel resulted in the unfortunate loss of three government soldiers, while 27 others, including 18 civilians and three lawmakers, sustained injuries.

The SYL Hotel, a favoured destination for government officials, witnessed a prolonged assault, highlighting the audacity of the extremist group’s operations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

