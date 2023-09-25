U.S. Secretary of Defense lauds Somalia’s impressive progress in military offensive against Al-Shabab militants

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed admiration for the “impressive progress” made by Somali forces in their ongoing battle against the notorious terrorist organization al-Shabab.

However, he also cautioned that the group still possesses the capability to “export terror from ungoverned spaces.”

Secretary Austin’s remarks came following his meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Djibouti, which marked his first official visit to the African continent since assuming his role as defense secretary. Prior to the meeting, the Secretary engaged with Djiboutian President and Defense Minister in a show of gratitude for their support in hosting the United States’ primary base in Africa and their unwavering assistance to Somalia in its fight against extremist groups.

Somalia’s army, in conjunction with allied clan militias, has persisted in driving out al-Shabab fighters from central Somalia as part of the country’s military offensive, initiated when President Mohamud declared a resolute “total war” against the militants in August 2022.

The meeting between Secretary Austin and President Mohamud occurred just two days after a military barracks in Kulbiyow, Somalia, was subjected to a small arms fire attack, resulting in injuries to a U.S. contractor and a partner force member, according to a senior defense official who spoke to VOA. A pro-al-Shabab outlet claimed that four U.S. forces and nine Kenyan forces were injured in the attack, but the senior defense official dismissed these claims as “overblown.” The official clarified that no U.S. service member was harmed, and the injuries sustained by the contractor did not necessitate medical evacuation.

Recent incidents of violence have prompted Somali officials to request a 90-day postponement in the planned drawdown of African Union peacekeepers. The Somali government cites “several significant setbacks” as the reason for seeking this extension.

Secretary Austin, acknowledged President Mohamud’s determination to maintain momentum but refrained from offering further commentary on Somalia’s appeal to the African Union.

The withdrawal of three thousand African Union forces from Somalia is anticipated to conclude by the end of this month, with the complete withdrawal of all African Union forces slated for completion by the end of next year.

Secretary Austin’s visit to Africa and his subsequent statements indicate the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Somalia’s fight against al-Shabab and its efforts to establish stability in the region.

While recognising the remarkable progress achieved by Somali forces, Secretary Austin emphasizes the need for sustained vigilance and international cooperation to combat the persistent threat posed by al-Shabab in ungoverned areas.

