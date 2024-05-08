The Poverty Reduction and Durable Solutions of Somalia’s Ministry of Planning Investment and Economic Development , in coordination with Jubbaland’s ministry of Planning kicked off a three-day training workshop in Kismayo.

The training is aimed at developing an effective Action Plan for solution pathways for IDPs in Jubbaland State.

This is part of a whole-government approach to relocating 1 M IDPs to more durable solutions.

During the three-day training, participants will identify the key challenges and opportunities and collaborate to develop actionable solutions that can be implemented soon