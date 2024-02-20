Special Envoy for civilian protection meets Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Somalia to discuss promoting humanitarian norms

The Special Envoy for Stabilisation and Civilian Protection, Omar Hashi on Tuesday met with the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Somalia, Pascal Cuttat.

The meeting in Mogadishu discuss various important issues including collaborative approach on civilian protection and adherence to the International Humanitarian Law.

The human rights principles in the war against terrorists was also prominently tackled in the discussions.

Hashi underscored Somalia’s commitment to safeguarding civilian protection as it fights with Al-Shabab militant group in the ongoing campaign across the country.

On his part, Cuttat commended the Somali Federal government for its efforts aimed at protecting civilians and human rights and highlighted the significance of closer between both sides to ensure the principles of human rights are complied with to the latter.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is a humanitarian organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, that has played an instrumental role in the development role in the rules of war and promoting human rights.

