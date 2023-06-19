Somaliland’s president embraces dialogue amid tensions with Puntland state

President Muse Bihi Abdi of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland steered over a military graduation ceremony on Sunday in Hargeisa, the administrative center of Somaliland, amid rising tensions between it and Puntland, a Federal Member State of Somalia.

President Abdi critiqued Puntland’s leadershipP during his speech for attempting to create a separate country based on tribal identity that was distinct from both Somalia and Somaliland. He also claimed that Saeed Abdullahi Dani, the president of Puntland, was attempting to resolve the states’ internal wrangles by waging war against Lasanood, which Abdi regarded as a futile approach.

Nuh Ismail Taani, the military commander of Somaliland, concurrently warned Puntland that Somaliland was ready to retaliate vehemently to any provocations in the Sool region.

President Abdi emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving the ongoing conflict despite the rising tensions and emphasized the preference for peace over violence.

He said, “We urge wisdom and the pursuit of dialogue as the only means to resolve our differences to our people in the Sool region.”

The Security Council expressed serious concerns earlier this month regarding the ongoing violence in Las Anod, which is located in the Sool region of northern Somalia. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, and there have been many civilian casualties.

In addition to calling for an immediate ceasefire, open communication, and peaceful dispute resolution, the Council also pleaded for more assistance for the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia.

In light of these global concerns, the situation is still chaotic, with the recently graduated cadets scheduled for deployment to the Sool region. They constitute only a small portion of a larger cohort that is presently undergoing training at various military colleges across the country.

