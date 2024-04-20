Somaliland Sets November 13th Date for Presidential Election

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) announced on Saturday that the long-awaited presidential election has been scheduled for November 13th.

The announcement comes after years of political impasse, which had strained relations between the government and opposition parties in the break-away region.

In a press conference held in Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, NEC Chairman Muse Hassan Yusuf revealed that the prominent political parties, namely Waddani, Ucid, and Kulmiye, will participate in the upcoming presidential vote. Additionally, he shared that another election will be conducted simultaneously, featuring 10 registered political organizations competing alongside the existing parties.

Following the election, only the top three winning political organizations will be recognized as the official political parties within the break-away region.

The decision to hold the presidential election and expand the competition to include registered political organizations reflects the commitment of the NEC to ensure a fair and inclusive electoral process.

The inclusion of additional parties aims to foster a more diverse political landscape, allowing for greater representation and participation among the political spectrum in Somaliland.

The deadlock over the conduct of the presidential election had led to growing tensions between the government and opposition parties.

However, the announcement of the election date signifies a crucial breakthrough that will help restore stability, democratic governance, and political continuity in Somaliland.

The NEC’s decision comes after extensive consultations and deliberations among key stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and electoral experts.

The goal is to ensure that the election is conducted in a transparent, credible, and peaceful manner, upholding the democratic principles cherished by the people of Somaliland.

With the presidential election date set, Somaliland now enters a critical phase of political campaigning, where candidates and political organizations will present their visions, policies, and programs to the public.

