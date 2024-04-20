3 Dead, Multiple Injured Near Mogadishu Air Force Base

In an incident that unfolded near the Afisyoni Air Force base in Mogadishu on Saturday, at least three people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a road accident.

Eyewitnesses recounted that a truck, experiencing brake failure, collided with a Toyota Hilux Surf car before running over an auto-rickshaw motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses at the scene expressed their shock and grief, as they witnessed the devastating consequences of the accident.

“The truck’s brake failure led to the accidents. I witnessed fatalities and injuries among the victims.” One eyewitness shared.

This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of another heartbreaking accident that occurred in Mogadishu merely two weeks ago. During that incident, a truck collided with a minibus carrying individuals who were observing religious fasting, resulting in multiple fatalities.

