Somaliland responds to UNSC statement on Las Anod conflict

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland requested further help and understanding from the UN Security Council on June 8, 2023, amid escalating violence in the contentious city of Las Anod. Despite the council’s call for peace Somaliland worries that their efforts are being undermined by a misunderstanding of the actual situation. Since February 6, violent clashes between the forces of the self-declared state of Somaliland and the local militia of the Dhulbahante clan have been taking place in Las Anod, which is part of the disputed Sool region.

A total of 299 people lost their lives in this conflict, which also threatened regional stability and caused chaos, as well as 1,913 injuries and over 200,000 displaced people.

The statement from Somaliland comes UN Security Council released report regarding the conflict in Las Anod. The UNSC reaffirmed its dedication to the unity and integrity of Somalia. The council demanded that Somaliland security forces to move out from Las Anod and urged restraint due to concerns over civilian deaths, injuries, and displacement.

The head of the UCID party in Somaliland, Faisal Ali Warabe, disputed the Security Council’s legal right to discuss issues involving Somaliland, claiming that Somaliland is not a UN member, it lacks the standing to participate in such discussions. Despite this, the Security Council continued to urge Somaliland to withdraw its troops from Las Anod and engage in peaceful negotiations in spite of Warabe’s pleading for them to “either recognize our existence or leave us be.”

President Bihi of Somaliland was urged to withdraw his forces from the SSC regions by Garad Jama Garad Ismail, a member of the SSC’s Supreme Council, who threatened retaliation if the request was disregarded.

Ismail claimed that the defense of their territory against what he perceived as an invasion by Somaliland was guided by the advice of religious scholars.

These claims, along with allegations that the neighboring Puntland State of Somalia is escalating the conflict and that Al Shabab’s presence in the Sool region is rapidly growing, were made by the Somaliland government.

According to Somaliland, the solution to the conflict in Las Anod lies in the withdrawal of Puntland’s military.

The UN Security Council’s most recent statement on the conflict has received the support of the Supreme Council of the SSC-Khaatumo State, also referred to as the Garaads. They interpret the UN’s participation as a confirmation of their ongoing campaign to force Somaliland to leave

SSC territory. The traditional leaders have been pleading with the UN Security Council for a more forceful response. International observers have noted that Somaliland’s standing and aspirations for recognition have been harmed by the conflict. For decades, Somaliland has pushed for

international recognition because it sees itself as the successor to the State of Somaliland, which existed for five days in June 1960.

However, the ongoing conflict has prompted worries about the security and stability of the area and criticism of Somaliland’s handling of the crisis on a global scale.

Amnesty International’s investigations revealed that civilian areas had been shelled indiscriminately, resulting in critical infrastructure being damaged and thousands of people being displaced. Calls for de-escalation and serious negotiations to facilitate a legal ceasefire have been made

in response to the shelling.

