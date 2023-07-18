Somaliland Electoral Commission announces presidential and national union elections date

The long-awaited national union and presidential elections will take place on December 28, 2023, and November 13, 2024, respectively, according to a statement made on Tuesday by the Somaliland Electoral Commission.

The declaration is made in an effort by the self-declared Republic of Somaliland to settle ongoing political conflicts.

While the presidential vote will choose the country’s president, the national union elections are intended to identify and certify three national parties for the coming decade.

The commission is requesting cooperation from all parties to ensure a smooth election process and is pleading with legislative councils to approve draft election rules.

Despite this, two members of the Electoral Commission have voiced their opposition to the scheduling, arguing that the choice violates accepted conventions.

One of the dissenting members, Spokesperson Abdiaziz Hirsi Warsame, claimed that the announcement was preplanned and went against the commission’s established practices.

Warsame also disclosed that although they had discussions about the timing of the election with political parties, civil society organizations, and the Somaliland people, they made the decision on their own.

The ruling party, which favors giving the national union elections priority, and the opposition, which favors holding the presidential election first, have been at odds over the order of the elections for two years.

To compete for approval as one of the three recognized national parties, more than ten national union parties have registered.oral commision

