Somaliland conveys condolences to UAE over the killing of its soldiers at Somali military base attack

The self- declared republic of Somaliland has on Sunday expressed deep condolence to the families, people and Government of United Arab Emirates over the killing of its soldiers at Gen. Gordon Army base in the capital Mogadishu.

A statement from the ministry of Foreign Affairs of the breakaway region said that for their sacrifice of the soldiers towards peace in the region Will be rewarded by the almighty.

” On behalf of the gov’t and the people of the Republic of S/land we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families, people and the gov’t of the UAE on the heinous terrorist act that caused the deaths of soldiers in Camp Gordon in Mogadishu, Somalia yesterday”, said the ministry.

“We pray their sacrifice towards peace in the region will be rewarded by the Almighty, and we wish their families and the UAE government solace in their time of mourning”, it added.

Al- Qaeda affiliate group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack that killed three Emirati soldiers and a Bahraini military officer at the Somali military training base.

The Somali soldier, a recruit who was implicated in the shooting was later shot dead in a subsequent gun battle at the camp which is managed by the United Arab Emirates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

