Somalia Urges AU and UN to Condemn Controversial Somaliland-Ethiopia MOU, Condemns Aggression

The Somali government has made a fervent appeal to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to adopt a principled stance regarding the controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the breakaway region of Somaliland and Ethiopia.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged the two inter-governmental organizations to condemn Ethiopia’s unwarranted aggression into Somalia.

“We call upon member states of the African Union, as well as the United Nations, to take a principled position on the illegal MOU and denounce Ethiopia’s unwarranted aggression against Somalia’s sacrosanct sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity,” read the statement issued by the Ministry.

The statement further emphasized Somalia’s consistent commitment to upholding the sovereignty of all UN and AU member states. It underscored the country’s dedication to maintaining peaceful regional relations while expecting adherence to international laws. It also affirmed Somalia’s right to respond to any actions that challenge its sovereignty, relying on the support of the international community against such violations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the widely condemned MOU was an attempt to divert attention from Somalia’s significant achievements in 2023. These achievements included the successful completion of the debt relief process, the lifting of the 30-year-long UN arms embargo, and Somalia’s ascension into the East African Community (EAC), a vibrant regional bloc.

Moreover, the statement pointed out that Somalia’s constitution and national laws do not grant any powers to regional administrations, including Somaliland, to enter into agreements with other countries. The MOU, therefore, constitutes a clear violation of Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Additionally, Ethiopia’s unprovoked action is deemed a dangerous breach of international law and the norms of cooperation between sisterly nations, according to Somalia’s government.

The MOU, signed on January 1, between Ethiopia and Somaliland, granted Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port in exchange for international recognition. However, Somalia views this agreement as illegal and a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

