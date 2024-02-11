Somali Defence Minister visits Turkish companies that supply military equipment to Somalia

Somalia Minister of Defence Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur has on Saturday visited three Turkish companies that supply military weapons to Somalia.

Nur who is on working visit, also toured Mechanical and Chemical Industry Inc (MKE). Nur and Special Forces Command (ÖKK).

He then winded up his visit with a tour of the facilities of Military Electronic Industries (ASELSAN) which operates in the area of research, development, and manufacture of advanced military products for the air, land, and maritime forces.

Mechanical and Chemical Industry specializes in producing Turkish military equipment.

The visit comes two days after Somalia and Turkey announced the signing of an agreement dubbed “Defence and Economic cooperation framework agreement” aimed at bolstering the the existing defence cooperation between the two sides.

Turkey supports Somalia in its quest for stabilization and economic and national development.

It has over the years trained Somali elite forces in a bid to counter the insurgency of Al-Shabab militant group that has been posing danger to the Federal government since 2006.

