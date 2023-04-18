Somalia’s U-17 National football team gird their loins for Africa U-17 Cup of Nations Algeria 2023.

Players of the Somali U-17 football squad, have today undergone MRI diagnostics to determine they are eligible before they proceed to Algeria where they will have to undergo the final MRI tests before being allowed to participate in the Total energies Africa U-17 Cup of Nations Algeria 2023.

The MRI tests were conducted in Ethiopia where the team arrived as they headed to Algeria.

The results will determine the final squad list who will proceed to Algeria to represent Somalia in the continental event. Somalia will play the opener game against hosts Algeria on the 29th of April.

Somalia’s U-17 National football team won their first Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) title last year

CAF has released the full schedule of the TotalEnergies U17 African Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 that will be played between 29 April and 19 May 2023.

The opening match will see hosts Algeria play Somalia on Saturday, 29 April at the majestic Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers at 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Three stadiums will be used Nelson Mandela in Algiers, Chahid Hamlaoui in Constantine and 19-Mai-1956 in Annaba.

For the first time, the Under-17 AFCON will feature 12 nations. The decision to increase the number of participants is in line with CAF’s objective of encouraging participation and offering more playing opportunities to young people.

As the nation grapples with political instability and tough economic times, football has ubiquitously proven to be pivotal in providing a source of income to youth , coupled with entertainment and an integration conduit for the society as a whole.

